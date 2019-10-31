The party’s over for violent arms dealer

THE ringleader of an arms-trafficking from Luxembourg, on Europe’s Most Wanted list, has been captured on the Costa del Sol, having been on the run after a botched attempt at robbing a security company in Luxembourg City, in April 2013.

The unnamed fugitive had led a heavily-armed team, of up to seven men, to attack the headquarters of a Gasperich company, which transports money.

The gang detonated explosive devices at the access doors before attacking the interior security systems with automatic weapons. However, the police arrived before they could reach the cash, forcing them to flee.

Their two vehicles were picked up in Belgium by a patrol car, but the robbers lured it into a forest before ambushing it with a volley of 47 bullets, before torching one of their own vehicles and escaping on foot.

A European Arrest Warrant was released immediately, for crimes of attempted murder, illicit trafficking of weapons, ammunition and explosives, robbery with violence and membership of a criminal organisation.

But it took more than six years for the ringleader, who faces a 22-year sentence at home, was traced to the Malaga coast. On 26th October, Belgium and Luxembourg investigators contacted the National Police, after learning that the mastermind could be hiding on the Costa del Sol.

After discovering it was his birthday that same day, police knew they had to act quickly, and the case was given top priority, following a tip-off that he would be hanging out in the Marbella area. And, in the early hours of 27th October, the fugitive was tracked down to a club in the Puerto Banus party hotspot and arrested.

Police then found the fake French identity card he had been using to fly under the radar, which will be of no further use to him because he will be extradited to face justice in Luxembourg.