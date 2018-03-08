Take part in Adeje’s Good Friday theatre

PREPARATIONS for Adeje annual Easter Week events are under way, both for those who are travelling to the borough for a welcome beach break and those who are interested in observing and taking part in the many religious events and processions. Among them is the renowned, pageantry ,Good Friday performance of the last days of Jesus Christ.

It is known as “La Pasión”, or The Passion, and the performance takes place along the town’s Calle Grande, and into the Plaza de España for the finale.

Stages are erected along the street for a series of acts, depicting the Last Supper, the court of Pontius Pilate and the Garden of Gethsemane, etc.

The actors, principal and crowd extras, are amateur performers from the borough, and week registration is open this week for members of the public who would like to be involved in the crowd scenes.

While some understanding of Spanish is necessary to follow the directions, these are crowd scenes, with no actual speaking roles involved.

Costumes are provided, and children and adults are welcome. This is one of the most important cultural happenings in Adeje every year, so why not be a part of it?

Full details about registration and participation are on the Council’s main webpage, www.adeje.es on which you can also download the entry form, which should be filled in and dropped off at Adeje Cultural Centre (weekdays, 8am-10pm). Under12s must be accompanied by an adult.

Cultural Councillor Adolfo Alonso Ferrera said: “Every year, ‘La Pasión’ is something of a meeting point for the people of Adeje, as well as people from elsewhere,.

“They come together to be part of this significant act, representing the life and death of Jesus Christ.”