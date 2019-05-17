Paris mystery of missing student, who is back now

NATALIA Sánchez Uribe, a Spanish Erasmus student who went missing last week in Paris, has been found alive, says Spain’s Foreign Ministry.

The 22-year-old had not been heard from since 1st May, when she was found, slightly disoriented, and taken to hospital.

Guardia Civil officers, working closely with French police, said the woman had been at the Henri Ey Hospital, near the university, for several days.

The European Foundation for Missing Persons has spoken with the woman’s family, who do not want to share any more details about the case. The family have also asked for privacy.

Her mother, Inma Uribe, has sent out a message through the foundation’s Twitter account, saying: “Hello, I am Natalia’s mother and I would like to inform you that Natalia is all right. So I ask everyone to respect our need for peace and quiet.”

Natalia, an economics and business student at Barcelona’s Autonomous University, has been studying at the Sorbonne Economics School, on the Erasmus European exchange programme, since last September, and her course ends in a week.

Her rucksack, holding her laptop and mobile phone, was found on Tuesday in a park close to the university, said her pals.

On the morning of her disappearance, she was moving out of her apartment to live with a friend, even though she had just two weeks left before graduating.

After leaving two suitcases with the friend, Natalia said she would return with a third, but she never came back.

Her landlord said she never showed up to return the keys on 2nd May, as agreed.

Her pals said Natalia had told them she was feeling “watched and followed”, while her parents, who live in Mallorca but were originally from Granada, have travelled to Paris to keep up to date with the investigation.