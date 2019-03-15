Paraglider’s landing was hardly practised

THE Canarian emergency services came to the assistance of a 35-year-old paraglider last Sunday, who fell while practising on the Canary Island of La Palma.

The incident happened at el Camino Los Picachos, in the municipality of Los Llamos de Aridane, and, fortunately for the victim, he landed in an area, easily accessible for the ambulance team to reach him.

On arrival at the scene, they immediately diagnosed the stricken paraglider as having back injuries, and a broken arm.

He was stabilised by medics before being transferred to the general hospital in the La Palma Capital, where he was examined further.

Also at the scene were officers from the Guardia Civil and the Local Police, who all played their part in the rescue.