Paraglider’s fatal fall

AN unidentified man died after a paragliding accident last Tuesday evening, in a difficult area of La Palma to access.

The tragedy happened in the Risco Blanco area of Puerto Naos, in the Los Llanos de Aridane municipality.

Because the area was virtually inaccessible, the Canarian rescue helicopter was scrambled to the seriously-injured man, who was found to be in cardiorespiratory arrest.

Resuscitation attempts were made while transferring him to hospital, but his death was later confirmed.