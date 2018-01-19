Palms’ charms pay off

PALMS Pool Bar welcomed neighbours Sundowners and recorded a fine 5-3 victory, amid lots of laughter and banter between the teams.

Another close game was played out when The Pub visited old rivals Phoenix Bar. The Pub’s Sam hit a 180, but a strong game from the hosts helped them to a 5-3 win.

The Tavern A, entertaining Waterfall, proved too strong for their visitors, and finished the evening with a 6-2 scoreline. The same score was recorded, as Picasso’s stormed to a great win over Emerald Lounge.

As always, games between Scruffy Macs and Spearchuckers are really tight, and fine finishing from Rudi (117) and Rob (114), for the visitors, kept the contest alive into the trebles. But Scruffy’s then held their nerve to win 5-3 in style.

Buzzin B’s clash with the Red Devils went to the wire, and a superb 701 match could have gone either way. But B’s prevailed, and 5-3 was the end result in their favour.

Bar Leones and Ourplace Breakaways ended up with a 6-2 win for the latter. Sandy’s had an excellent night when they hosted Nutty Nauta, and, thanks to Tommy with a 180, strolled to a 7-1 win.

Legends welcomed the young guns from Lady Macs, and eased past them with a 6-2 result, but there will be more to come from the youngsters in future. Marilyn’s A travelled to Clouseau’s, and, again, Ed hit his usual maximum, and then his boys took the trebles and a deserved 5-3 victory.

Naughty Nautas played host to Ourplace Playgirls, and, despite the visitors losing 5-3, as the trebles went to Naughty, the night was memorable for the best pizzas outside Italy.