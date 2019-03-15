Painting the beach yellow, red, green, or any colour!

THE leaders of Costa Del Sol town Fuengirola have been criticised heavily over their plans to paint its beaches in a rainbow of fluorescent colours.

Following the uproar by locals, however, the Town Hall is considering reversing the project, having “decorated” one of its beaches.

Neighbours have branded the move “tacky and absurd” after government workers painted several huge rocks on San Fernando beach in a variety of bright colours.

Fuengirola officials, who insisted the paint was fully environmentally-friendly and would not harm people or wildlife, said the idea was designed to create “something completely different”.

A Fuengirola Council spokesman said: “We just wanted to make it look like a giant mosaic,” while Mayor Ana Mula added: “We thought it looked quite striking!”

Mula, who said the plan was to bring the new, rainbow look to all of Fuengirola’s beaches, added: “It’s an artistic initiative. There are many people who come to walk, to sit on a rock to read a book or just to sunbathe.

“In short, it is an attractive area for our municipality, and for all the residents of the town, as well as being one of our best-known points and a hallmark of Fuengirola.”

But, following an emergency meeting and a public consultation and outcry, the rocks already painted will be returned to normal, and the plan appears to have been cancelled, rapidly!

Francisco Javier Toro, from opposition party Ciudadanos, said: “It’s the most absurd thing I have heard of in a long time.”

He also criticised the money laid out to pay 10 workmen for two weeks’ work, saying: “These rocks are part of the cultural and historical heritage of our municipality.

“Spending this public money could be much more beneficial for other areas and tasks, which our municipality urgently needs.”

Mayoral candidate Javier García Leon added: “Our tourism model should ‘paint’ more in terms of security, infrastructure and cleanliness.”