Painful insight over regular mobile calls

A DOCTOR from Torrevieja has revealed the extent of harm that mobile phones can inflict on the human body, especially among the young.

Dr Alfonso Cort highlighted studies that show we spend an average of 5½ hours looking at cell-phones or computers every day, causing “technological injuries” in children.

These injuries include tendinitis of the thumb, carpal tunnel syndrome and epicondylitis (aka tennis elbow) through repetitive movement.

“These have their origin in the repetition of the same movements of our hands and fingers for long periods, which causes an inflammation in the tendons and nerves,” he said.

“These injuries begin with tingling in the hands, especially at night, accompanied by muscle pain in the upper limb.”

Dr Felipe Garibo, a specialist at Quironsalud Valencia, adds that the position we adopt when using devices also harms us.

He recommends less time using devices, raising them to avoid lowering the head, as well as using both thumbs and both hands, and adopting regular exercises to improve muscle strength.