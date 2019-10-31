Paedo pensioner faces life for his ‘catalogue of filth’

TONY Clough, a paedophile pensioner, who has been locked up for 30 years after a life of child abuse, was told by a judge: “You are a disgrace.”

The 65-year-old was convicted by a jury of 15 charges, including the rapes of under-13 children, as well as sexual assault, and, as well as girls, five boys were also abused.

Judge Stuart Rafferty QC, sitting at Nottingham Crown Court, declared him to be a dangerous offender, saying: “You pose a risk of causing serious harm to the public, particularly young boys, and you have pursued this behaviour throughout your adult life.

“I have no hesitation to say, given the opportunity, that you would do it again, as soon as possible.”

Under the terms of the sentence, Clough cannot seek freedom until he is aged 85.

The Judge said the Parole Board may decide he must stay in prison until he is 95. But even then, he would risk immediate recall for eight more years.

Judge Rafferty also told Clough: “The fact that you are old cannot shield you. If you can’t survive the sentence, then some may feel cheated, and, probably, rightly so.”

He said the two-week trial had “stripped away” the dignity of his victims, adding: “This is such a catalogue of filth.” And prosecutor Jonathan Straw told the court: “Lives have been irrevocably stained.”

Clough of Sharratt Court, Mansfield, moved to Tenerife five years ago, returning to the UK 18 months ago on bail. He stood in silence when sent to prison, the judge adding: “You are a disgrace. I hope one day, you will feel some shame for what you did.”

After the hearing, one victim’s relative said: “It has taken 22 months since the allegations came out for people to get the justice they deserve.

“Now we have got the sentence, we will get counselling for the victims. We are just so glad.”

The trial was held in front of a jury of five women and seven men, and, as they filed out, one victim said, quietly and repeatedly: “Thank you.”

Clough was found guilty of eight counts of rape of a child under 13; one rape; one attempted rape of a child; three sexual assaults of a child, and one of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity. He was cleared of one charge of the rape of a child.