Paedo groomed minors with alcohol and drugs

A VILE paedophile, aged 62, who preyed on victims aged 13-15, supplying them with drugs and booze at his home, has been caught by police.

He is alleged to have abused seven minors, in Malaga, where he frequented areas such as playgrounds, and groomed them indoors.

Once the pervert befriended the young girls, he would then request sexual favours in exchange for more substances, even threatening them with weapons if they did not comply.

The police investigation began after one of the children’s fathers complained to the authorities.

BY chance, he spotted his 15-year-old daughter being driven by an older man in a vehicle, to “spend the day in a hotel spa”.