The Original, and still the best

IN the heart of Torviscas is the famous The Original Wigan Pier. It was taken over by its current owners, this year, who also own next door’s La Flaca, and has been revamped and redesigned, with fun and entertainment in mind.

There are many big screens, showing all live football games and other sports. Two live shows, every evening, feature the best acts on the island, after which karaoke, fun and games continue into the early hours.

A brilliant selection of food is served, everyday, from 9am, breakfast to evening meals, all the way through to 2am. The bar is

located just below the pavement on the corner of Mareverde, just down the road from Playa Olid, and opposite the Guayarmina Princess.

So what’s happening now?

There is a new menu for you to try, which still includes their favourites, and very popular Sunday lunches. If you fancy a drink during the day, come and see the daily special offers.

English pub grub is served until 10pm, after which Italian pizzas and pasta are served until 2am. They also offer a takeaway pizza service.

This month, until the 23rd December, you can buy one cocktail and get one free! During the day, it’s only €1.50 for a large beer.

Now, as you all know, the festive season is not far away, so why not let them look after you on Christmas Day? Bookings are now being taken, requiring a 50% deposit to reserve seats. There are a few spaces left.

Live music starts at 4pm with The Michael Bible Christmas Show, followed by Marnie and the Sax man, Natalie with Jingle All The Way, and finishing with the Superb Pink. And all this for only €39.95 (adults) and €22.95 (children).

New Year’s Eve is going to be the party to start the year! Entry is free to all, and the entertainment will be packed for the evening, through to the early hours, to help you celebrate in “The Original Wigan Pier way”.

Cher will be followed by Godfather of Swing, with Midnight Riders finishing the evening. Plus, there will be all the other festivities that come with a fantastic New Year’s Eve party.

So, come on. Let’s celebrate Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve with the gang, and get down to The Original Wigan Pier in Torviscas, and party party party!

Pop in and see the staff, or ring 6194 84024 for any information, or to book places for Christmas Day. And don’t forget to follow them on Facebook.