Oranges are so appeeling!

Oranges are among the world’s most-popular fruits. Their true origin is a mystery, but their cultivation is thought to have started in eastern Asia, thousands of years ago.

Today, they are grown in most warm regions of the world, and consumed either fresh, or as juice. They have multiple health benefits.

Oranges are mainly composed of carbohydrates and water, with very little protein, fat and calories. Simple sugars, such as glucose, fructose, and sucrose, are the dominant form of carbs in oranges. They are responsible for the fruit’s sweet taste.

Fibre

Oranges are a good source of fibre. One large orange packs around 18% of the RDA. Dietary fibre is associated with many beneficial health effects, including improved digestive health, weight loss and cholesterol.

Vitamins and minerals

Oranges are a good source of several vitamins and minerals, especially Vitamin C, thiamine, folate, and potassium.

*Vitamin C: Oranges are an excellent source of Vitamin C. One large orange provides over 100% of the RDA

*Thiamine: One of the B Vitamins, also called Vitamin B1, thiamine is found in a wide variety of foods

*Folate: Also known as Vitamin B9 or folic acid, folate has many essential functions, and is found in many plant foods

*Potassium: Oranges are a good source of potassium. High intake of potassium can lower blood pressure in people who already have high levels, and may reduce the risk of heart disease.

Other plant compounds

Oranges are rich in various bioactive plant compounds, which are believed to be responsible for many beneficial health effects.

The two main classes of antioxidant plant compounds in oranges are carotenoids and phenolics (phenolic compounds).

Phenolics

Oranges are an excellent source of phenolic compounds, especially flavonoids, which contribute to most of their antioxidant properties.

Carotenoids

All citrus fruits are high in carotenoids antioxidants, which are responsible for their rich colour

*Beta-cryptoxanthin: This is one of the most abundant carotenoid antioxidants in oranges. Your body converts it into Vitamin A

*Lycopene: An antioxidant found in high amounts in red-fleshed navel oranges, lycopene is also found in tomatoes and grapefruit. It has various health benefits.

Citric acid

Oranges and other citrus fruits are high in citric acid and citrates, which contribute to their sour taste. Research indicates that citric acid and citrates from oranges may help prevent kidney-stone formation

Health benefits of oranges

Human and animal studies indicate that regular consumption of oranges is beneficial for health.

Heart health

Heart disease is currently the world’s most common cause of premature death. Flavonoids in oranges may have protective effects against heart disease. Clinical studies in humans note that daily intake of orange juice, for four weeks, has a blood-thinning effect, and may reduce blood pressure, significantly

Kidney stone prevention

Oranges are a good source of citric acid and citrates, which are believed to help prevent kidney-stone formation.

Potassium citrate is often prescribed to patients with kidney stones.

Anaemia prevention

Anaemia is a condition characterised by low levels of red blood cells or haemoglobin, decreasing its ability to carry oxygen. It is often caused by iron deficiency.

Although oranges are not a good source of iron, they are an excellent source of organic acids, such as Vitamin C (ascorbic acid) and citric acid.

Both Vitamin C and citric acid can increase your body’s absorption of iron from the digestive tract. When eaten with iron-rich food, oranges may help prevent anaemia.

Whole oranges vs. orange juice

Orange juice is a popular drink throughout the world. One of the main differences between pure orange juice and whole oranges is that juice is much lower in fibre.

One cup (240 ml) of pure orange juice has a similar amount of natural sugar as two whole oranges, and is much less filling. As a result, fruit-juice consumption can often become excessive, and may contribute to weight gain and health problems.

This applies especially to juice that contains added sugar.

Although quality orange juice can be healthy in moderation, whole oranges are generally a much better choice.

Orange peel actually contains higher amounts of certain nutrients than the flesh, so using recipes that incorporate the zest of an orange will give your diet an extra boost.