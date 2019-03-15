Opening party’s line-up for Children of the 80’s

HARD Rock Hotel Tenerife has revealed that its first Children of the 80’s party of the year will be a tribute to Celia Cruz, and the famous open-air show in Tenerife capital Santa Cruz, during the 1987 Carnival.

Lucrecia (Celia Cruz’s tribute act), together with the authentic Billo’s Caracas Boys from Venezuela, will headline the celebrations tomorrow (Saturday), when the 2019 series of Children of the 80’s kicks off at the open-air stage of Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife.

Like Celia Cruz, Lucrecia is a Cuban singer, currently playing Celia in a touring musical about her life. She will lead a special tribute to the Latino legend, one of the most popular Latin artists of the 20th century, who died in 2003 at the age of 77.

Billo’s Caracas Boys, returning to Tenerife for the first time in 10 years, will support Lucrecia, and add to the Carnival atmosphere, with their Afro-Cuban-influenced music.

The group, hailing from Venezuela, were formed and led by Billo Frometa, until his death in 1990.

Celia Cruz and Billo’s Caracas Boys both took part in the 1987 Tenerife Carnival, and their scintillating performance made the Guinness Book of Records for the largest open-air gathering of people for a music show.

The event took place at the Plaza de España in Santa Cruz, with an audience of 250,000, dancing in the street to Caribbean, Colombian, Cuban and Caracas songs.

The event is still considered one of the Canary Islands’ most symbolic, musical moments.

These special guests will be supported by DJ trio Dream Team and local Canarian stars Puretas Party, who warm up the crowds at every Children of the 80’s party with their dance-floor classics.

The party atmosphere will be boosted by acrobats, break-dancers, spectacular visuals, 80’s photo-calls and plenty of other surprises, to keep the crowds entertained all night long. What’s more, the first 100 people to arrive at the party will receive a special present.

Ten dates for “Children of the 80’s” are planned for this year at Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife, with a party each month, taking place between 7pm and midnight. The headline artists for these events will be announced before their arrival.

Early-bird tickets are €18 per person and are available to purchase online at www.childrenofthe80s.com

Guests at Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife will have full access to all live events at no extra cost.

Deluxe rooms at Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife are priced from €131 on a B&B basis, based on two people sharing (www.hrhtenerife.com).