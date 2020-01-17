On-strike airport workers fined after 2010 walk-out

MORE than nine years after their 2010 strike, which led to eight major Spanish airports closing and, more than 300,000 passengers stranded, the workers responsible were called to account in front of Madrid judges.

The two-day strike began on 3rd December that year, when Spanish air-traffic controllers walked out on their positions, in a dispute over working hours.

It left airports in chaos in the run-up to Christmas, causing the Spanish military to step in and take control of the skies.

The strike was a culmination of more than a year of arguments between the controllers and the Spanish Government, and airports’ authority AENA, over the controllers exceeding the maximum working hours regularly, because of the “December Rule”, implemented by Jose Blanco, then the Minister of Public Works.

The walk-out caused a state of national alarm for 43 days afterwards, leaving countless passengers and airlines stranded, and a total of 1,352 flights cancelled.

Following the first trial of workers which took place in Palma, the Madrid hearings are the largest of its kind, with 133 workers, overall, sitting before the judges.

They are charged with “the crime of abandoning public service”’ and causing the financial damages of the passengers involved.

In a private agreement with the prosecutor’s office, 126 of the 133 workers have admitted responsibility for their charges. They have accepted responsibility for the financial losses of the passengers, in the form of €1,000 compensation for each of the 15,190 who filed an official complaint, plus €150 for expenses incurred.

The total compensation is expected to reach more than €17m!