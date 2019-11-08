Olive or avocado?

THE oils of avocados and olives are promoted for their health benefits. Both contain heart-healthy fats, and have been shown to reduce inflammation and protect against heart disease.

Avocado oil

Avocado oil is pressed from the fruit of the avocado tree (Persea americana), which contains approximately 60% oil.

Although native to Central America, avocados are now produced in many places around the world, including New Zealand, the United States and South Africa.

You can purchase either refined or unrefined avocado oil. The unrefined version is cold-pressed, preserving its natural colour and flavour.

Refined avocado oil is extracted using heat, and sometimes chemical solvents. Typically, the refined oil is bleached and deodorised, resulting in a less-flavourful product.

Avocado oil is versatile, and has both culinary and skin-care uses

Olive oil

Olive oil is made from pressed olives. Many varieties are available, including pure, extra virgin, or virgin. Virgin and extra virgin are extracted through cold-pressing. Olive oil labelled “olive oil” or “pure” contains a mixture of cold-pressed oil, and refined oil that has been extracted via chemicals or heat.

It’s easy to incorporate olive oil into your diet, as it’s often used as a cooking and dipping oil. Like avocado oil, olive oil has long been touted for its potential health benefits, including a lowered risk of certain types of cancer, and improved cholesterol and blood-sugar levels.

Comparisons

Avocado oil and olive oil provide the same number of calories per serving. Their fatty-acid profiles are similar. Both contain equal amounts of saturated fat, and while avocado oil is slightly higher in polyunsaturated fat, the difference is insignificant.

Both avocado oil and olive oil are primarily made up of oleic acid, a beneficial monounsaturated omega-9 fatty acid. Foods rich in oleic acid may benefit your health. Particularly, they may help reduce inflammation and blood pressure levels.

Both olive oil and avocado oil offer numerous health benefits.

Antioxidant content

Antioxidants are substances that reduce oxidative stress by combating free radicals in your body. Both avocado oil and olive oil contain these powerful compounds, particularly Vitamin E.

Additionally, avocado oil and olive oil are particularly rich in lutein, an antioxidant that especially benefits skin and eye health.

Studies have shown that the high concentration of this antioxidant in avocado and olive oil may help protect your skin from harmful UV rays and visible light.

Skin health

Avocado oil and olive oil benefit your skin, largely due to their fatty acid profile, and Vitamin E and lutein contents. Applying avocado oil can help soothe dry, chapped, or damaged skin.

Additionally, it may aid the treatment of psoriasis. Applying a topical cream containing avocado oil and Vitamin B12 improved symptoms of psoriasis.

Avocado oil can aid wound healing, by increasing collagen production and decreasing inflammation. Similarly, olive oil has long been used in cosmetic and skin-care products.

Numerous studies have noted olive oil’s beneficial effects on skin health, including preventing infections and helping heal burns, cuts and pressure wounds.

Smoke point

The smoke point of an oil is the temperature at which it starts to degrade and release harmful free radicals. Avocado oil has a higher smoke point than olive oil.

It may be better to use avocado oil for cooking techniques that require high temperatures, such as sautéing, grilling, searing, and baking.