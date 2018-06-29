Nyssa

K9 animal news

LAST week, this lovely girl was dumped in our fenced area over the road, despite there being a warning sign saying this area contained aggressive dogs.

Thankfully, they didn’t harm her, but the poor thing was terrified. It took several attempts to gain her trust, so that we could move her from the corner of the fenced area into a comfortable kennel over the road.

Once we had looked at her more closely, we could clearly see that she had been used for breeding, because her nipples were very large and deformed. And she was absolutely covered in fleas! We made the immediate decision to bath her with anti-parasite shampoo, in an attempt to make her more comfortable.

The water ran red from the amount of flea dust on her skin. In addition to this, she had developed several lesions on her legs and back end, from constantly sitting and lying on a hard surface. She was also starving, and practically skin and bones!

It was clear that she had been used and abused, and then thrown out like rubbish! Nevertheless, she is now in good hands, and, once we had relieved her of the pesky fleas and dirt, we could already see a difference in her behaviour.

It has now been a week since she arrived, and she is very different. Slowly, but surely, she is gaining confidence, and, every now and then, even wags her tail. Nyssa is a Greek name, and symbolises new beginnings.

Meet our dogs

We have many dogs, in all shapes and sizes, waiting patiently for their loving, safe-and-secure, forever homes. You can see them all, their stories and pictures, on our website at www.k9tenerife.com Go to “K9 dogs/Dogs waiting for homes”.

Why not visit us at K9 Refuge on Calle Chimbesque between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas any day of the week between 10-2pm? Alternatively, you can get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com

You will also find stories of our dogs, their antics and heart-warming rehomings on Facebook by following Diary of a K9 Tenerife Dogwalker, K9 Tenerife and, not forgetting, K9 Tenerife Cats.

Also, to see daily photos of the walks that take place at K9, like the facebook page Voluntarios del Refugio K9.

Ways you can help

If you wish to support K9 animal refuge, and contribute towards the safe rescue and adoption of abandoned dogs and cats, we would be very appreciative.

You can buy our merchandise (T-shirts, vests, key rings, wristbands and more) at K9, sponsor one of our dogs via our website, and donate money via our website, or cash at our refuge. We also welcome donations of food and other items.