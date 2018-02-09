Number’s up for bingo-club mum

A MOTHER aged 26 has been arrested for leaving her young son on his own at the entrance of a bingo hall, while she played the game inside.

Passers-by noticed a small child playing alone in the doorway of the Gran Canaria premises at around 11am, with no adult supervision.

Because the bingo hall is situated on a busy road, they contacted the Local Police for fear of the child running on to the road,

A witness told the police that the child had been alone for some time, and that the mother was inside the hall, trying her luck!

Officers went inside and soon identified and arrested the woman for abandoning a minor. She is awaiting court procedures.