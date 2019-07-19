Not-so-polished thief simply hopping mad

A BUNGLING burglar was left hunting for one-legged people after stealing 66 shoes, all for the same foot!

A court was told that the man smashed a window of a shoe shop and, in haste, grabbed as much merchandise as he could carry before making his escape.

He must have been hopping mad when he got home to discover that the market for his loot would be severely restricted.

But he had plenty of other worries because it wasn’t long before he was tracked down by police and brought to heel.

He will now be doing some soul-searching as well, because the prosecutor is asking the Provincial Court of A Coruña (Galicia) to imprison him for four years and nine months.

Compensation is also being asked for. The value of the stolen shoes was €3,023, to the shop, at least, but they were worthless to the thief.

But that’s the compensation sum required by the prosecutor for the shoe shop, together with €238 for damage caused by the thief.

It was not stated in court whether the shoes stolen were for the left or right foot.