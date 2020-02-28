North’s fires snuffed out

AFTER five days, 100 hours of work, some 20 fires in six municipalities, and more than 500 personnel involved in the north of Tenerife, the main dangers have been cleared.

Among the safety personnel involved are BomberosTf, volunteer firefighters, BRIFOR (forestry brigade), UMEgob Militaries Emergency Unit), Civil Protection and Police officers.

But they still have to carry out surveillance work and damping down in the affected areas.

The island’s recreational areas and camping sites managed by the Cabildo, continue to stay closed, but the situation was reviewed again yesterday (Thursday).