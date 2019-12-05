Noah’s Ark receives grand Christmas tip for homeless

CHILDREN’S Charity Helping Hands has donated €1,000 to Noah’s Ark, a group which supports over 200 homeless people in South Tenerife.

The money will fund an excellent meal for all the friends of Noah’s Ark to enjoy over the Christmas period. And if you would like to donate any food parcels, the centre will be more than happy to accept them.

Liz Montague, who runs Helping Hands, said: “Thank you to all those who care, and who are making a difference. You never know what battles people face in life.”

Noah’s Ark has now moved to new premises, in Puerto Colon, but the charity can still be contacted directly on the following link, if you wish to offer a small donation to help a homeless person at this special time of the year.

https://www.facebook.com/noahsarktenerifesur/