Nissan steering new brainwave

TECHNOLOGY, enabling cars to be driven using brain-waves, has been showcased in Las Vegas, and car-maker Nissan is right on the ball.

The Japanese company, which has a factory in Barcelona and one in Avila, is now developing “brain-to-vehicle technology”, and has premiered the concept at the Consumer Electronics Show.

A head device monitors brain-waves to predict when a driver is about to steer, accelerate or brake. It then provides the assistance, as little as 0.5 seconds quicker than a human driver.

And, says Nissan chiefs, the technology could be fitted within five to 10 years.“When most people think about autonomous driving, they have a very impersonal vision of the future, where humans relinquish control to the machines,” said Nissan Vice-President Daniele Schillaci.