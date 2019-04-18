Nice and kneesy does it for charity cyclist Carol

AFTER four knee operations, a bulging disc and 30 years of excruciating back pain, 58-year-old British expat Carol Webb has completed a 320-kilometre, fund-raising cycle ride.

Carol, who had lost two friends to cancer, pedalled from Miami Platja, Tarragona, down to Calpe, on the Costa Blanca, and celebrated her success with 11 close friends, and a cup of tea!

Carol, originally from Waltham Abbey, Essex, completed her ambition at the tea house, called Tea for Two, raising €1,200 for the cancer department at Hospital Universitari Sant Joan de Reus.

“My back was hurting all the time, but you tell yourself that there are probably 100 people who have died of cancer today, and you keep on going,” said Carol. “My legs are like rocks, but I feel so strong, as though I can do anything.”

Her journey began on Sunday, 31st March, from Gino’s Miami Platja bar, and she rode around 60km each day, finishing the following Saturday.

Her mum, Ruby, kept in close contact by car, along with neighbour Pat Allworthy, and friend and sports massage therapist Julie Robinson, 61, who gave regular massages to ease Carol’s back.

Carol revealed that Harley Street doctors had told her to get her vertebrae fused some 30 years ago. But she refused because the operation would have left her bed-ridden for six months, and with “less flexibility”.

She added: “Julie waited with a blanket on the roadside for me every day. At one point, an ambulance stopped to ask if she needed help. But I couldn’t have done it without her expertise.”

Carol said she felt as though she had to act, after her circle of friends lost two members to cancer in the past year.

“If Carol wants to do something, she will,” Julie told the Olive Press, adding that seven years ago, Carol ran 26 kilometres to raise money for the British Heart Foundation following her father’s death.

She said Carol gets her adventurous spirit from mum Ruby, who gave up quad biking at the grand old age of 79 after rolling one on a mountain side.

Carol’s next ambition is to cycle from London to Spain!