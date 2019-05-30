Please neuter your dogs!

Accion del Sol news

SADLY, more and more puppies are being abandoned, purely because the owners fail to be responsible, and don’t get their dogs sterilised.

We can never stress enough the importance of this, especially with the ever-increasing number of abandoned and neglected dogs in Tenerife. This gorgeous little pup was picked up by Protection Civil, after being left on the streets by its heartless owner.

Upcoming event

Please remember our next event at the refuge next Saturday (8th June). It will will be a fun-filled afternoon, and you will have a chance to view the kennels and see the 220 dogs, patiently waiting for their day to come to be adopted.

Microchip

We can never express enough the importance of having your dog microchipped with your correct, updated telephone number, so your pet can be returned to you, as quickly as possible, without causing unnecessary stress. Also, by law, your dog has to be registered with your local town hall.

Assistance required

We are always looking for people to walk the dogs in the refuge during opening hours.

Please do call the refuge on 6643 21219 or 602463242, between 8am-5pm, if you can help in any way. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol