Do you know if you need, or how, to exchange your driving licence?

Liberty Seguros answers your questions:

THERE are many questions being bounced around about the consequences of Brexit, and what effect it will have for those in Spain, and other parts of Europe.

And, of course, nothing is certain yet. One of the most recurring doubts is about the validity of driving licences. In this regard, you must know that all driving licences, issued in any member state of the European Union and the European Economic Area, are valid for driving in Spain, while they are in force, and have not been removed for any reason.

While you have your permit in force, the exchange for an equivalent Spanish driver’s licence is completely voluntary. However, don’t forget that, once you obtain your legal residence in Spain, your licence will be subject to the Spanish regulations regarding its period of validity, control of your psychophysical aptitudes, and assignment of a points credit.

In those cases, where the driving licence is not subject to a specific period of validity, this will have to be renewed after two years, since establishing your legal residence in Spain.

However, from January 1st 2021, the general regulations on non-EU countries will apply to the permits issued by the British authorities, and you will be allowed to drive in Spain for only six months, from your entry in Spain, or from the date of obtaining your legal residence.

Therefore, if your driving licence was issued in the United Kingdom, and you have been residing in Spain for a period longer than six months, this will no longer be valid for driving in Spain, from that date.

To continue driving on Spanish roads without problems, you must exchange your permit for a Spanish licence, before the said date.

To do so, you must arrange an appointment with your nearest office through https://sedeapl.dgt.gob.es

You might still use your Spanish licence in the UK for short visits, or exchange it for a UK licence, without taking a test, if you return to live in the UK.

What do you need to exchange your licence?

Official application form, available at the Jefaturas de Tráfico (Provincial Traffic Departments), and on the DGT’s website (www.dgt.es)

Proof of identity and residence: National identity card or passport; your residence card, national identity card or passport, and your certificate of registration in the Central Register for Foreign Nationals, if you are an EU national; residence card for non-EU nationals

Foreign driving licence to be exchanged in force

Up-to-date 32 mm x 26 mm colour photo

Number or proof of payment of having paid the fee II.3: 28.30€

There are three methods of payment: online www.dgt.es, by bank card at Traffic Departments, by direct debit from a bank account, or in cash at financial institutions (model form 791 available at Traffic Departments and on www.dgt.es)

All our over 300 agents and brokers are highly qualified with extensive experience, and will be available to assist you with any questions you may have. And, very importantly, this is done in a personal and friendly way, face to face, in an office environment, and not by telephone, unless you so wish.

Liberty Seguros excels for the quality of its services, something very well valued by drivers, since they know that they can turn to their insurer at any time to discuss any queries they may have.

Liberty Seguros is a very reliable and professional company that has the backing of one of the most important insurance groups in the world: Liberty Mutual.

Don’t forget Liberty Seguros not only offers car insurance but also home, life and funeral, amongst others, so you can place all your insurance needs under one expert roof!

To find the location of your nearest broker/agent, please visit www.libertyexpatriates.es, or simply call 91 342 25 49