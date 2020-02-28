‘Natural-remedy’ sales gang were in Canaries

POLICE have busted a gang, selling powerful, impotency drugs as “natural remedies” in Spain, including the Canary Islands, and the UK.

The Spanish police said the unscrupulous criminals plied their trade, despite knowing of the dangers posed, including heart attacks, strokes, and death!

Consumers in Portugal, Italy, France, Germany and Russia were also targeted via a series of websites.

Police found firearms and cash during raids, and the gang,

knowing the drugs could be used only under medical supervision, described and marketed the products as “natural energisers”.

This was to get around Customs controls, and avoid scrutiny from the health authorities, when they imported the drugs from Malaysia.

It put the public at risk because the active ingredients included Tadalafil and Sildenafil, which are known as treatment of erectile dysfunction.

But because of the mislabelling, people susceptible to the possible side-effects of these drugs, which include palpitations, irregular heartbeats and burst blood vessels, would have been unaware of the peril posed.

A total of 400 National Police, Guardia Civil and tax-agency officers were involved in the operation, arresting 47 people during 12 house searches, along with conducting 55 inspections of sales points.

In addition, they seized more than €500,000 in cash, seven high-end vehicles, valued at more than €300,000, and two firearms. Also, 39 bank accounts, including two abroad, were blocked.

The products, as well as being sold on the internet, were offered to gyms, herbalists and sex shops in the Canary Islands, Madrid, Alicante, Gerona, Barcelona, Tarragona, Valencia, Almeria, Jaen, Granada, Sevilla, Malaga, Leon, Salamanca and Valladolid.

One of the so-called ringleaders was arrested in Dubai, where he was said to have run the whole scam, as well as hiding from three International Arrest Warrants.

The 47 detainees, all Spanish bar one Portuguese man, were charged with crimes against public health, membership of a criminal organisation, fraud and smuggling, as well as money-laundering.