Nandu stage coaching sessions for Canaries

PLAYERS from several rugby clubs across the Canary Islands came together last weekend to take part in a specialist coaching session at Adeje’s Nandu club.

The under-18s from clubs including The Boatmen, Gran Canaria’s Las Palmas and Nandu, spent six hours focusing on their skills, techniques and understanding of the game, before playing a

full-sided, full-contact match.

These sessions were led by some of Nandu’s coaches, including an International Rugby Board (World Rugby) Level 3 coach, a qualified referee and a former professional player with Sale Sharks.

The aim was not only to build the players’ confidence and skill-set but also to develop the teamsmanship of young people from different clubs and various islands, who often go hammer and tongs against each other in league matches!

The event was a huge success, with an excellent attitude shown and a work-rate to match, in all five different sessions delivered.

These clinics will continue monthly, with February’s gathering also aiming to select a representative “Canarian Baa-Baas” squad to play the Isle of Man U18 team, who will visit Tenerife the following month.

With discussions taking place about up-coming tournaments on the mainland, future touring teams coming to challenge, and even a potential UK tour, this really is an exciting time to be playing rugby in the Canary Islands.