Mystery of body at base of a cliff

A MAN’S body was found last Monday afternoon, off the Telde coast in Gran Canaria, lying at the bottom of a cliff in the La Estrellas area.

A person out walking nearby, who made the discovery at around 4.30pm, notified the authorities immediately.

The body was in an area, extremely difficult to access by land or sea, so an emergency helicopter was detailed to recover the corpse.

The victim’s age, or the circumstances surrounding his death, are still not known. But the National Police have opened an investigation, to determine the events leading up to the tragedy.