Museum overnighters boost visitor numbers

THE Museum of Fine Arts, based in Santa Cruz, welcomed 20,617 visitors during 2019, of which 13,511 were Spanish and the remaining 5,568, foreigners.

The children numbered 979, thanks mainly to promotion campaigns launched by the city council, to publicise cultural heritage among the population’s youngest sectors.

These activities include, The Sleeping Museum, which allows children to stay one night in the museum, when it closes its doors to the public.

Apart from the permanent exhibition, it also has temporary exhibition halls. During 2019, eight exhibitions were held in the Sala Pedro González, the most visited being the anthology of José Carlos Gracia, which attracted 5,035 people.

This exhibition, which included more than 100 paintings, was integrated by works from different stages, between 1960 and 2018, some of them belonging to private collections which were granted expressly for the exhibition.

The next temporary exhibition., which had a better reception, was the exhibition Cristino de Vera, composed of 13 oil paintings and eight drawings, produced by the painter between 1954 and 1955.

The biennial photography exhibition Fotonoviembre was attended by 4,051 spectators, while Nido, a musical project by singer Marta Solís, transformed into a visual work and drew 1,884.

But the Museum of Fine Arts also hosted numerous, cultural exhibitions, not directly related to painting, such as book presentations, concert cycles, educational workshops, conferences and poetic-musical evenings, as well as the recording of a short film about women with disabilities. History days were also held in the art gallery, which included talks by experts, who spoke on the intangible heritage of Santa Cruz.