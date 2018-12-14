Thank you so much!

Accion del Sol news

LAST week, we had a big collective donation from the residents of Geranios apartments in San Eugenio. We would like to say a massive thank-you to these lovely guys: Maurice Wise, Clive Chinn, Terry Peel and Les Gam, for helping us to aid the ever-growing number of abandoned dogs, here in Tenerife.

Shoebox treats!

With Christmas just around the corner, we have started a campaign to ask our friends and supporters to donate a shoebox of goodies for the dogs, such as dog treats, tinned dog food for our older dogs, puppy milk, dog toys and chews.

Marion and her team do such an amazing job at the refuge, so it would be great to bring some Christmas cheer to our 230 dogs. You can deliver your box personally to the refuge on 20th December between 2-5pm, or call 6879 05511, to arrange for your donation to be collected.

Please write your name on the box, so that we know who kindly donated. We would like to thank you in advance for your help and support.

Assistance required

Please do call the refuge on 6643 21219, or 602463242 between 8am-5pm, if you can help in any way. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol