Live Paws news

THERE are so many people in Tenerife who spend their time, tirelessly raising money and awareness, for the benefit of others.

Recently, an event called Hidden Heros was held to highlight the good work done by so many, with Sarah Wagstaff and Jane Dean being the finalists of the voting process. The €2,500 prize was to go to a charity, chosen by the winner.

Sarah’s choice was AECC cancer charity, and Jane chose Live PAWS. The event was sponsored by Pre Loved by Esther, whose proprietor, Esther Cushway, is no stranger to raising money for worthy causes, through innovative and spectacular events.

This evening was one of those occasions. Sarah was the well-deserved winner, but, in the spirit that is embedded in these amazing women, they agreed to share the winnings between the two charities.

Thank you so much to all three ladies, who are a shining example to us all, to try to be better, strive to benefit others, and, of course, have good fun while we are doing it

Dog-walking club

Join our dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 9am-1pm. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you can keep fit and find a furry friend at the same time. Please come and meet the dogs. They have a fabulous time with the walkers, and look forward to going out for a wander. Please feel free to pop along, even for a chat. If you have any questions, send a WhatsApp to Mark on 6522 97853, for further details.

Live Paws shops

Come and bag a bargain at our shops. Donations are always very much appreciated.

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open weekdays 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-2pm and now Sundays 11am-3pm.

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open Monday-Friday (10am-4pm), Saturday 10am-2pm. The shop is now open on Sundays from 11am-3pm.

Join us on Facebook – Live Arico P.A.W.S Tenerife

twitter.com/live_arico

www.livearico.com