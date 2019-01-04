Thank you all so much!

Cats Welfare news

AS another kitten season draws to a close, we would like to wish each and every one of you a prosperous New Year.

To all our volunteers, whether trappers, transporters, foster carers, fund-raisers, feeders, organisers, shop helpers, and everyone in between, a very big thank-you for all your time and dedication.

It is much appreciated. A HUGE thank-you must also go to our members, sponsors and donors, for all your support. We are very proud to be able to help the cats of Tenerife, and hope we can depend on your continued support, this coming year.

Clothes needed

We are appealing to you all, please, for both ladies’ and men’s tops, as well as ladies’ shorts, for our shop.

We always need cat food, litter, sheets, towels, bedding etc. for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items for sale in the shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10am-6pm.

If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 6365 90557, and he will arrange collection from you.

Scooby

Scooby (pictured) is leukaemia positive, and lives in the garden of one of our volunteers who is returning to the UK. If you have a finca and could give him a home, he would be very appreciative. He is about eight years old.

Also looking for a home is Kiwi. She is a black female, and about eight years old. She, too, is leukaemia positive, and very friendly.

She is absolutely not a house cat, and would love to go to another finca, where she can explore.

Adoptions

We have several other adult cats who would love to be snuggled up on someone’s sofa today. There are males and females, ranging from 18 months to seven years. All adults are leukaemia negative, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

If you are interested, please contact us via Facebook. Alternatively, ring/WhatsApp Sandra (English, Spanish and German) on 6712 82773 after 6pm, or Sharon (English) on 6625 24006. All cats go for a week’s trial, in your home.

Our calendar

Our 2019 calendar is now on sale in our shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur. It costs five euros, and is also available from La Taberna, and Cards and Candles, both on San Blas, as well as Revs Motors, Las Chafiras. We would like to thank all our sponsors, and everyone who helped put this together.