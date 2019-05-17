Motorway crashes cause chaos on a Sunday night

FIVE people were injured during two traffic incidents on the TF-1 motorway last Sunday evening, in which four vehicles, all heading in the north direction, were involved.

Chaos occurred because one incident followed another, immediately, in the Adeje municipality on Sunday evening, with, two vehicles turning over completely, causing a long

hold-up for traffic.

The emergency services received several calls at around 8.46pm, requesting the fire brigade, as well as medical assistance.

The first accident happened, coming off the Torviscas exit, alongside the TF-1, while the second one followed, moments later, on the motorway itself.

The Guardia Civil, fire-fighters and two ambulances were dispatched to the scene, and all five people, from the two cars, suffered injuries and were taken to Hospiten Sur and El Mojon hospital for further treatment.