Motorists, beware a ‘cure’ to ease that awful misery
DRIVERS, often unaware of certain medication that can lead to a positive test for alcohol or drugs at the wheel, could be handed a 1,000-euro fine and a six-point loss on their licence in Spain.
Everyone gets a cold now and again. But next time, motorists who suffer those coughs and sneezes should remember not to think twice when they need to drive.
Taking such drugs as ibuprofen, anxiolytics (anti-anxiety pills), cough suppressants, antihistamines, muscle relaxants, anti-epileptics, antiparkinsonians or antidepressants, to ease your misery, could prove costly if you are stopped by police.
Be aware that these drugs can affect your ability to drive, and their effects can be confused with those of cocaine, cannabis, barbiturates or amphetamines.
The Spanish Medicine Agency says there are 5,000 medicines and drugs that can reduce the ability to drive. But most motorists do not know that they can be fined for driving under the influence of these medications, if they don’t have the correct prescription.
Most are also unaware of the warning symbol or pictogram on medication boxes, indicating that that are incompatible with driving.
Short URL: http://www.canarianweekly.com/?p=49988
Posted by admin on Sep 13 2019. Filed under Local News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.