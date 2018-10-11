VIEW WHOLE
Motorbike crash leaves a pillion passenger critical

A WOMAN was left in a critical condition after being involved in a serious motorbike accident on the busy road, connecting Chio and Guia de Isora in the south of Tenerife.

How the accident happened isn’t clear, but witnesses confirm that the motorbike on which she was travelling went out of control, and the 34-year-old woman was a pillion passenger.

The accident happened just after 5.30pm and, because of the severity of her injuries, which included internal bruising and bleeding, she was airlifted, immediately, by helicopter to hospital.

For the emergency operation to run smoothly, however, the TF-1 motorway had to be closed, temporary, at Kilometre 94, close to the motorbike incident.

The motorbike driver was a 37-year-old man, whose injuries were not as serious as those of his passenger.

 

 

 

