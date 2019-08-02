Mother forced to pay ex-husband a fortune

A WOMAN has been ordered to pay her ex-husband €62,000 after failing to disclose for three years that the real father of his daughter was a man with whom she worked.

The sentence, which can be appealed, said the woman did not tell her husband when her colleague took a paternity test, which proved positive.

The husband and wife had been engaged between 2003 and 2007, when he entered a seminary, but they resumed their relationship in March 2009 and married.

The couple maintained a “relationship of chastity”. Yet despite having just one “not complete, no penetration” sexual relationship, a girl was born in August 2010, between nine and 10 months later.

According to a Madrid court’s judicial report, the woman had an on-off sexual relationship with a co-worker until 2011, when she learned the true paternity of her daughter, but did not tell her husband until 2013.

The Madrid Court decided that the woman should compensate her ex-husband, for not having communicated the doubts about paternity at the time of knowing that she was pregnant, or later.