Mortgage-law reform makes it much easier for borrowers today

ANYONE signing for a new mortgage since last Monday will have noticed a dramatic change in processes, now that legislation has introduced a complete overhaul of the home-loan system.

It covers who pays what, how applications are approved, and what the lend can and cannot do. A European Union directive means that practices across the EU are now streamlined, meaning fewer nasty shocks for those seeking to buy new homes in a nation that is not their own.

Spain has exceeded the deadline for incorporating the directive into national law by three years, leading to EU threats of daily fines of €100,000.

But because all EU countries have now complied with their obligations, borrowing money to purchase a property abroad should involve a relatively familiar system to customers.

The major overhaul has made borrowing and home ownership safer and more thorough, and has also seen costs come down.

Until now, in Spain, the sum of a mortgage loan agreed would be based entirely on either the bank’s survey value of the property, or its market value, or a combination of both, normally with between 60% and 80% of the lower of these two being the maximum offered.

Pre-financial crisis, the survey value was the main factor, with affordability for the owner being secondary, or even not considered in some cases. That meant widespread negative equity, when artificially-inflated prices suddenly plummeted.

Also, customers with limited financial knowledge often discovered that they were genuinely not aware of what they were buying.

But this new law changes all that. The lender is required to carry out an exhaustive evaluation of the applicant’s solvency, including his or her work situation, current income, assets if any, savings, regular expenses.

Other financial commitments are also taken into account, such as car finance or personal loans, plus any other likely outgoings, which could crop up during the mortgage term.

It means that if the loan term is likely to extend beyond retirement, the buyer’s likely pension income will be taken into account.

Irrespective of the sale price, market value, survey value or predicted fluctuations in any of these, a bank is permitted, only, to grant a mortgage if its evaluation indicates that the borrower will be able to make the payments.

Where a mortgage loan is denied, the law states that the bank is required to give written explanations “without delay”.

All advertising for mortgages must clearly indicate the rate of interest applied, expenses involved, the sum of monthly payments, total sum which the customer will have paid by the end of the term, and whether or not the borrower is required to take out insurance.

Banks can make it compulsory to take out life insurance, buildings insurance or both, as a mortgage condition, but are not permitted to force customers to purchase their own insurance products. As long as these provide the cover required, they can be taken out through any provider chosen by the borrower.

All details of products offered by the bank itself must be explained, until the lender is satisfied that the customer understands, fully, the terms and conditions and is in a position to make an informed choice.

Lenders are permitted to sell combined packages of mortgages with other products, such as deposit accounts, credit cards or pension plans, attracting a discount on mortgage repayment interest. But “hard-sell” practices are not permitted and exhaustive explanations are required.

Borrowers will now make two visits to the notary, rather than one. The final visit, for signing documents and handing over deeds to the property, has always been necessary, but a new, earlier visit to give the customer full and free advice is a requirement of the contract.

The home-buyer can attend the notary of his or her choice, and will be given a complete explanation of the purchasing and mortgage process and all details of the loan, including a full breakdown of contract terms, and be given help and answers to questions.

Afterwards, the customer will be given a small test to check his or her understanding. For this, the tab is picked up by the bank, since it is in the lender’s best interest to ensure the customer is fully aware of what he or she is getting into.

During the final notary visit, as well as during the first, the consumer is able to ask for any issues or queries to be clarified, before signing the contract.

Good news for those buying their own property is that interest rates have remained relatively stable, and extremely low in the Eurozone for several years, and there are no medium-term plans for any sharp increase.

Spain’s new mortgage law is, largely, a response to the repossession crisis, which was particularly severe in 2012.

That was one of the worst recession years, which, eventually, led to certain banks and even entire towns declaring themselves “repossession-free zones”.

Some banks would send repossession notices after just one or two missed payments, but others, recognising that taking a person’s house from them leaves nobody a winner, opted to exhaust every possible solution through negotiations with the owner: payment holidays, to cover periods of unemployment; interest-only payments; capped payments; extended terms, and so on.

All banks in Spain are morally obliged, through the new Code of Good Practice, to negotiate first. But this new mortgage law, now active, means the customer has a long stay of grace before repossession proceedings can even start.