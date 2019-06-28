Moped thieves simply couldn’t fool Guardia

TWO of the three youngsters arrested by Guardia Civil for stealing eight or more mopeds, were minors.

The trio used a community garage, at the Guia de Isora home of one detainee, to store the mopeds, before breaking them down to rebuild other mopeds, or to sell the parts separately.

All three, who live in Guia de Isora, were spotted by a local inhabitant. He later informed the Guardia Civil, who caught them as they stealing two mopeds from a care/bike hire company.

Guardia officers decided to visit the garage location, as well as inspect the area where the youngsters were spotted, and where they could possibly be found.

When the officers arrived, they discovered that the three boys were each wearing a motorbike helmet, from the hire company.

The officers then approached them, for identification purposes, as well as to question them. They asked where the trio had parked their mopeds and were told they were stashed in a neighbouring street.

But when the officers found them and took a closer look, it was clear that the machines had been tampered with.

The Guardia officers then took a closer look at the community garage, where they found the eight mopeds, along with other several parts.

They were able to retrieve all eight models, which hadn’t been tampered with, along with several items from other mopeds.

All eight have been returned to their rightful owners, while the three youngsters are awaiting a date for their court visit.