Don’t get in the mood for sugar!

SOME people mistakenly believe that consuming sugary snacks and beverages can give them a sugar rush, or increased energy and alertness. However, a UK study warns that sugar worsens your mood, and makes you feel more tired.

Researchers investigated the myth of the “sugar rush”, and whether sugar consumption has a positive effect on mood. They found that sugar doesn’t improve a person’s mood, and it can make individuals less alert and more tired.

Researchers used data from 31 published studies, involving at least 1300 adult participants. They studied the effect of sugar on various aspects of mood, such as alertness, anger, depression and fatigue.

They also analysed how factors, such as the quantity and type of sugar consumed, might affect the mood. Additionally, they studied whether engaging in demanding mental and physical activities changed the effects of sugar consumption.

These findings debunk the idea of a “sugar rush.” The researchers hope that it can encourage people to minimise their sugar consumption, for the sake of their well-being.

The notion that sugar consumption can improve mood has been widely influential in popular culture. This has resulted in individuals around the world consuming sugary beverages to become more alert or prevent fatigue. Unfortunately, the study shows that these claims are unsubstantiated, and that sugar makes people feel worse.

Tips to cut sugar from your diet

It can be difficult to reduce your sugar intake if you love sweet snacks and beverages. But, if you want to improve your overall well-being, and maintain a healthy weight, follow these tips to cut down on sugar.

*Avoid sugary breakfast foods like jams, pancakes and waffles. Instead, eat healthier alternatives like avocado, boiled eggs and oatmeal with fruit

*Limit your intake of sugary drinks like soda and fruit juices. Opt for low-sugar beverages such as fruit-infused water, fruit or herbal teas, and black or flat-white coffee

*Avoid sugary desserts like cakes, biscuits, doughnuts, ice cream and pies. Choose healthier alternatives like dark chocolate, a piece of fresh fruit, or plain Greek yogurt with cinnamon.

*Avoid processed foods like pizza, and soft drinks full of added sugars, artificial flavours and other additives. Instead, prepare meals using whole foods like fish with herbs, spices and olive oil.

Don’t buy groceries when you’re hungry. Buying food on an empty stomach means you’ll be tempted to buy sugary snacks, which are bad for you.

Follow a well-balanced diet, and avoid a sugar crash by limiting your intake of sugary snacks and beverages.