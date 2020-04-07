FIVE MONTHS IN PRISON FOR REPEATEDLY SKIPPING THE STATE OF ALARM

A 29-year-old man has been sentenced to five months in prison not obeying police officers, the man has repeatedly failed to comply with the instructions of the National Police; he also had several convictions previous to this incident.

On April 4 La Laguna National Police were called because a man was causing inconvenience to the tram passengers on Avenida Los Menceyes, the man had already in previous days been sanctioned on several occasions for skipping the confinement ordered by the authorities without justified reason in the same area.

He had already been arrested on March 30 and was given a 4 month suspended sentence by the La Laguna Judicial Authority, he was released and would not serve his sentence if he was not sentenced again within 2 years.

After this new arrest, he has been sent to prison immediately by the Judicial Authority, having to serve a sentence of 5 months.