Where your money goes

Live Arico news

THIS week, there is no dog of the week. There are so many needing loving homes, it is hard to know where to start.

World Animal Day was on Wednesday, and we just want to say how we need your ongoing support and donations to carry on doing what we do, such as helping the dog in the photo, left for dead before we found her.

Another podenco, recently rescued from the roadside with a complicated fracture, cost us almost 1000 euros. Yes, 1000 euros for the care of just one dog! Why? Because every dog deserves a chance.

How? Because of you; for supporting our shops, attending our benefits, and making donations. So we just want to say, on behalf of our rescue doggies, thank you so very much for being there.

Amanda’s Bar

We will be holding a benefit afternoon at Amanda’s Bar on Saturday, 14th October from 2pm. Come and enjoy the day with us. Hosted by Derrick Lynes, we will announce the line-up next week, when it is finalised. But please do save the date.

Showstoppers 2017

Yes, it’s almost that time again. Those uber-talented students of the Gillian Banks Theatre School in South Yorkshire are back to entertain you, with a show that’s bigger and better than ever before. Can this be possible? Well, you will have to come and see on Monday, 30th October at the Auditorium in Los Cristianos from 7pm – save the date.

Tickets are already on sale from all three Live Arico charity shops, or from the Cultural Centre reception. You can also book online at www.arona.org or call Sue on 629 388102. The proceeds will benefit not only Live Arico, but also Helping Hands and Amigos de Gillian Banks (Day Centre Guaidyl). Don’t miss it!

Come and walk the doggies!

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 11am. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you will, too. Send a Whatsapp to Eugenio on 633 717480 and he will meet you there. Happy trails!

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at any of our three shops:

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open every day (10-4pm), and now Sundays!

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open daily (10-4pm)

Golf del Sur – Golf Park, just before the lottery kiosk. Open Monday-Friday (10-6pm), Saturday (10-3pm), Sunday (10.30-3pm)

DON’T THROW THINGS AWAY! Call Steve on 634 819410; we can sell them to help the dogs.

