Mogli’s million-dollar smile

Live Arico news

THIS is Mogli. He is small, approximately five years old, and was found, recently, in Palm Mar. He had walked the streets, alone, for months.

He was very shy with humans at the beginning, but never showed any aggression. Mogli is very good with all other dogs, children and adults. He is very loving, but, unfortunately, he is sad, and hasn’t adapted to the dog shelter at all.

Please get in contact with us, if you want to meet him. After a life on the streets, he deserves a forever home and loving family with only good intentions. He would make a perfect companion. Call Mark on 6522 97853, to arrange a play-date.

Dog-walking club

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 9am-1pm. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you can keep fit and find a furry friend at the same time. Send a WhatsApp to Oceana on 659 242 572 for further details, or just pop in and meet the dogs.

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at our shops. Donations are always very much appreciated.

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open weekdays 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-2pm and now Sundays 11am-3pm.

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open Monday-Friday (10am-4pm), Saturday 10am-2pm and Sunday 11am-3pm.

Join us on Facebook – Live Arico P.A.W.S Tenerife

twitter.com/live_arico

www.livearico.com