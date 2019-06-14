‘Mobile’ police stations launched in seven cities

MOBILE “offices” for the National Police are now patrolling seven of Spain’s metropolitan areas, allowing detectives to carry out work they would normally have to do back at the station.

The new hybrid iZ patrol cars, pronounced “ee-zeta” rather than as “e-zee”, because their full title is “i-ZETA”, carry fingerprint readers for immediate identification.

They also have equipment for scanning IDs and other documents, and analysing and receiving images, even in areas of little or no lighting.

The “offices”, connected to Cloud technology and linked to a central database, are able to read up to 400 car-registration plates a minute, and can work out where people live, and their history, within microseconds.

Front and rear dashcams mean high-speed police chases, such as those normally seen on cop action films only, will become a reality as the cars the officers are required to chase, can be traced, and followed much easier.

A central console, with a 10-inch touch screen and an external keyboard in the passenger seat, means police can carry out manual checks from the cars.

The Toyota Prius+ “Smart” cars mean a large volume of work, normally carried out at desks in police station admin departments, can be conducted on the road.

That releases so more officers on the beat, helping increase security for the public. So far, 10 of these cars have been launched in seven cities: Valencia, Málaga, Palma de Mallorca, Sevilla, Madrid, Zaragoza (Aragón), and Vigo (Pontevedra province, Galicia).

And, by the end of next year, 162 of these extraordinary vehicles will be on the streets across mainland Spain, together with its islands, including Tenerife, and enclaves.