Mobile phone rescue App proves its worth

A NEW mobile phone App, linking users to the 112 emergency hotline, has already proved highly effective, as a recent rescue on the famous Camino de Santiago pilgrims’ route demonstrated.

Firefighters from the Auritz (Burguete) station, in the

land-locked northern region of Navarra, located a lost hiker who, exhausted from going around in circles, was stuck in a hard-to-reach forest area, near the Ibañeta village.

But he had downloaded the App ‘My112’, and the emergency services were able to trace his exact location.

They were contacted by SOS Navarra at around 4.22pm last Monday to say that a walker, on the popular 1,000-year-old route, had lost his way on the border stage, between St-Jean-de-Pie de Port-Orreaga, southern France, and Roncesvalles in Navarra.

The “pilgrim”, from the Aragón area of Zaragoza, said he had fallen over a few times and twisted his ankle. But, by hitting the ‘Emergency’ icon on ‘My112’, the exact co-ordinates of where he was based were flagged up.

These were given to fire brigade officials, so they knew they had to send out a 4×4 vehicle, and take climbing equipment to scramble down the steep hill, into the dense forest.

But the lost hiker, still able to walk, was redirected on to the NA-2033 highway, which led to Ibañeta town and the Espinal holiday park, where he was able to get a bed for the night before continuing the next day.

While attending to the Zaragoza man, the fire brigade was already on site when, just over an hour later, they were called to help a Colombian walker, who had sprained his ankle.

But had the original trekker not been traced so quickly, thanks to the App, emergency services would not have been on hand to find the injured man.