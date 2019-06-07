Mobile mum and baby foil an attempted thief

A MAN aged 42, detained by the Guardia Civil in Gran Canaria last Tuesday, was accused of entering a house in Artenara, intending to commit a robbery in the island’s highest village.

He is believed to have forced open the front door and discovered, quickly, that inside was a woman and her

two-month-old baby.

The accused forced the new mum and baby into a room inside the house and locked them in by bolting the outside, making it impossible for the woman to escape.

Fortunately, she had her mobile phone with her and called her partner to explain the situation. He dashed to the house rapidly, and released them both.

The couple checked their premises, but the accused was nowhere to be seen. However, there was clear evidence that he had gone through the drawers and cupboard although nothing appeared to have been been taken.

The Guardia’s investigating officers were soon led to believe that the 42-year-old had broken in, and they arrested him on charges of breaking in, and attempted robbery.