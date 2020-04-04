MISSING WOMAN FROM ARMENIME FOUND SAFE AND WELL

A woman was reported missing by her family early this morning https://www.canarianweekly.com/missing-woman-armenime-adeje/

Tomasa Valentín Padilla, from Armeñime, has been found and in a good state of health. Her family had reported missing this morning, Saturday April 4th. The local and national forces began the search she was located safe and well this afternoon.