MISSING WOMAN FROM ARMENIME FOUND SAFE AND WELL
A woman was reported missing by her family early this morning https://www.canarianweekly.com/missing-woman-armenime-adeje/
Tomasa Valentín Padilla, from Armeñime, has been found and in a good state of health. Her family had reported missing this morning, Saturday April 4th. The local and national forces began the search she was located safe and well this afternoon.
Short URL: http://www.canarianweekly.com/?p=53055
Posted by admin on Apr 4 2020. Filed under Local News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.