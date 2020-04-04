MISSING WOMAN IN ARMENIME AND ADEJE AREA

A 64-year-old woman, identified as Tomasa Valentín, has been missing since this morning in the Armeñime in the municipality of Adeje.

The family reported her missing at 7am this morning. When she went missing she was wearing a purple tracksuit and black trainers and she needs medication since she suffers from mental health problems.

A Guardia Civil helicopter has been flying over the area between Armeñime, El Puertito and Playa Paraíso for hours, to try to locate her. Agents from the Adeje Local Police and agents from the Guardia Civil for Citizen Security are also helping in the search.

Adeje town hall have given a statement and are asking residents to remain calm, and not to break the ‘stay at home’ restrictions currently in place under national government decree.

Members of the public must continue to observe the measures in place to avoid any contagion and further spread of the coronavirus.

The Adeje council wishes to thank all the demonstrations of help and solidarity being received but repeat the recommendation to not organise search parties or search alone, putting the health of other people in danger.

The security forces are doing all that is needed to find the woman as quickly as possible.