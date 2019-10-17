A missing child alert, but Nerea may be with adult

AN alert has been launched by the SOS Desaparecidos Association to try to locate a 17-year-old child, who has been missing from her home, in Añaza, Santa Cruz, since last Monday.

Nerea Aranzu Castillo, last seen on 14th October in Santa Cruz, is 4ft 11ins tall, with thick brown hair and brown eyes. She has a nose piercing, as well as a tattoo on the right arm, according to information given by her family.

The alarm was raised when she did not return home on Monday night, and the family have not been able to communicate with her. But there is a suggestion that she might be accompanied by an adult.

If anyone knows of her whereabouts please contact the numbers on the poster.