Miracle puppies!

Accion del Sol news

YET again, we have experienced horrific cruelty by humans. These poor puppies were left abandoned to fend for themselves, dumped in an old sheet by the side of the motorway.

They are now in our care and thriving, having been thoroughly checked by our resident vet. The local school children were delighted to give them some well-deserved love and cuddles.

Assistance required

We are always looking for people to walk the dogs in the refuge during opening hours.

Please do call the refuge on 6643 21219 or 602463242, between 8am-5pm, if you can help in any way. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol