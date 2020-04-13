LAST MINUTE CHANGE MEANS NOT ALL BUILDERS CAN GO BACK TO WORK

A last minute change was made in the Boletin Oficial (BOE), regarding the resumption of activity for home renovations last night.

A little over an hour and a half before economic activity was due to be allowed in sectors that have been”hibernated”, the Government made a sudden change.

Renovation works on existing buildings are forbidden, and are suspended to avoid the risk of contagion from Covid-19.

The prohibition was announced in the BOE in which it is highlighted that “any kind of work that involves intervention in existing buildings is prohibited, in the case of which the building in which they are to be carrying out this renovation, has people in it who are not related to the work” or in which the workers in the same may have” interference with the activity of execution of the work, or with the movement of workers or transfer of materials”.

In other words, this means building work in homes, apartments, complexes, and communities.

This ruling will be in force until the state of alarm ends.

The Ministry of Health highlighted that there are some exceptions to this suspension.

The first is, “works in which, due to circumstances of sectorization of the property, there is no interference whatsoever with people not related to the activity of the work.”

Likewise, “specific works that are carried out for the purpose of urgent repairs of installations and breakdowns, as well as surveillance tasks ”.