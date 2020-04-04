MINISTRY OF HEALTH UPDATE CANARIES CORONAVIRUS FIGURES

The Ministry of Health has confirmed an accumulated total of 1,622 cases of coronavirus, 58 more in the last 24 hours, 2 more deaths making a total of 80 from COVID-19.

According to data published tonight, 14 more patients who have recovered from Covid-19 have been discharged from hospital, so now there have been 137 coronavirus patients who have been cured.

The Canary Island president, Ángel Víctor Torres, plans to participate in a videoconference with the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, and all the regional leaders to analyze the evolution of the pandemic on Sunday.